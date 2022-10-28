Yard waste collection extended

Yard waste pickup returned to a weekly collection schedule for all City of Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers October 3, and the yard waste collection season has been extended through the end of November going forward to accommodate late-dropping leaves. City customers’ garbage day the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 2 will be their last 2022 pickup of leaves, brush and other yard trimmings. There will be no additional yard waste service after the last scheduled pickup.

Minneapolis Solid Waste & Recycling customers can set properly prepared yard waste at their alleys or curbs next to their garbage carts by 6 a.m. on garbage day. They can set yard waste out in a reusable container, in compostable bags (paper or BPI-certified compostable plastic – look for the BPI logo) or bundled with string or twine (no wire or tape).

Other requirements: Reusable containers must be 32-38 gallons in size and at least 26 inches high with sturdy handles. Reusable containers are lifted and emptied by hand; they must be easily managed. Yard waste is not allowed in City-provided containers. Any container, bag or bundle must weigh less than 40 pounds. Branches must be less than 3 inches in diameter and cut to less than 3 feet or shorter.

Bags marked “biodegradable” or “degradable” do not meet the State law and are not accepted.

Nobody should rake leaves into the street. It’s against the law and bad for our lakes, creeks and river.

For questions about leaf and brush pickup, check Minneapolis.gov or call Solid Waste & Recycling at 612-673-2917 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.