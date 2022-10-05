Want to vote early?

Folks, your vote really does count! And you don’t have to wait for the General Election on November 8; you can vote in person at the Early Voting Center, 980 E. Hennepin Ave.

To make voting easier for you, get your sample ballot for you to look at so you can be informed before you vote. You can see whose running for each office so you can do a little research to decide who you want to vote for before you go vote. You can also find your sample ballot at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/ballot. Look at a sample ballot ahead of time; even bring it to refer to when you go to vote.

Early in-person voting is convenient. It especially helps voters who need language support or other special accommodations. The Early Vote Center helps voters get extra time, attention and resources more readily than the polls might on Election Day.

Services at the Center include early in-person voting; ballot drop-off (until 3 p.m. on Election Day); voter registration; language support; and voting accommodations (ballot marking device, curbside voting).

The Early Vote Center is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday through October 21 (closed Oct. 10). During the final two weeks before the election, hours will be extended and include weekend times: Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, noon- 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. All early voting hours are posted at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-early-in-person. You can also vote early at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 Sixth St. S.

Any Minneapolis voter may choose to vote early, no reason needed. Info: vote.minneapolis.gov/vote.

Don’t want to leave home to vote? You can also vote by mail. For info and to request a ballot visit vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-by-mail/. No computer access? You can call 311 to request a vote by mail application. The city recommends applying for a mail ballot at least 14 days before Election Day November 8.