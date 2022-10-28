Vote! Your vote really does matter!

Early voting began in September for the November 8 general election. Cast your in-person ballot at the Early Vote Center, 980 East Hennepin Ave., or at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 Sixth St. S. (It is too late now to apply for a mail in ballot.)

The Early Vote Center makes early in-person voting more convenient for voters. It’s especially helpful to people who need language support or other special accommodations, such as curbside voting. Voting early can help people avoid lines and crowds at polling places on the day of the election. Services at the Center include early in-person voting; ballot drop-off (until 3 p.m. on Election Day); voter registration; language support; and voting accommodations (ballot marking device, curbside voting).

During the final two weeks before the November 8 election, Early Vote Center hours will be extended and include weekends: Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, noon- 5 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 7, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. All early voting info is available at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/vote-early-in-person.

To make voting easier for you, look at your sample ballot — find your sample ballot at vote.minneapolismn.gov/voters/ballot. Look at it so you can be informed before you vote. You can see whose running for each office and you can do a little research to decide who you want to vote for before you go vote. You can even bring it with you to refer to when you go to vote.

State law allows voters to bring materials into the polls to help complete their ballots — and the sample ballot is the single, best tool available for this purpose. By downloading and printing your sample ballot (which are customized to their specific ward and precinct), you can practice marking your ballot. You can bring this marked-up sample ballot as a reference to the voting booth when completing your official ballot.

It’s too late to register to vote online, but you can register to vote and officially vote on at Early Vote Centers or on Election Day November 8 — if you are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Minnesota at least 20 days before November 8. If you are registered to vote you don’t need to bring any ID with you, but if you are registering to vote – early or on Election Day you’ll need to bring some proof of residence – find info at vote.minneapolismn.gov.

Confirm your polling place location. Some Minneapolis voters have a new polling place because of the redistricting process. On Election Day, Nov. 8, anyone who hasn’t voted early can only vote at their assigned polling place. All polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

Info: vote.minneapolis.gov/vote.