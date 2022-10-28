Rotary celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary An accomplished past and bright future

This article was written by Kathleen Hustad

Anniversaries are a time of celebration and reflection. As the North Minneapolis Rotary Club celebrates its 10th anniversary, it continues to make a difference in the community.

As it celebrates its history, it looks forward to a bright future where it plans to connect with potential members and continue its legacy to make an authentic impact on the Northside.

The Rotary Club of North Minneapolis was officially established on November 27, 2012. The club was sponsored by six Rotary Clubs (including City of Lakes, Anoka, Minneapolis South, Wayzata and Club Nine). This collaborative spirit and support of area clubs continue to this day. Ann Dillard was the key advocate for starting the club in North Minneapolis, at the time she was president of the Plymouth Club.

“Our club is unique in that it was not started by existing Rotarians,” said founding member Susan Smith. “Our sponsors were seasoned Rotarians from six different clubs throughout the metro area.”

Smith said members and ties to the Northside provide a distinct point of view and approach. She said, “We see differently, we think differently, we act responsibly, and we make a difference at home and across the globe.”

What is Rotary? Rotary is a service organization which unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to our world’s most persistent issues. It is a global organization with over 1.4 million members.

The North Minneapolis Club focuses on Literacy; Peace and Conflict Resolution; and Maternal Health & Wellness. Throughout the history of the club, uniqueness and authentic community service have been a running theme.

The club has a multidisciplinary perspective which helps it find unique solutions and create lasting change.

The club supports multiple Northside events, the Peace Garden near Broadway and Emerson, as well as the Little Free Library at Shiloh Temple on Broadway.

This year alone, the Rotary has sponsored a Northside Ramble event that raised over $4,000 for the Northside Gotcha Glasses program, led a community event to engage youth on International Peace Day, participated in Juneteenth, served as one of the sponsors for the Quick Connect Gun Buyback event, and led a peace essay contest for youth.

As a service organization, we partner with other Rotary clubs, with community members, businesses, and organizations to make a difference.

“The club is diverse, vibrant, and thriving with leaders who are committed to serving our community. It includes members from a variety of professional backgrounds, Northside residents as well as friends across the Twin Cities metro,” said founding member and past president Natalie Johnson Lee. “What unites us is our passion to bring peace to the community through authentic partnerships.”

Along with these opportunities to serve, members also can regularly network, resulting in lifelong friendships and business connections.

“Our club offers opportunities for our members — and those interested in making a difference — to get involved. Through meetings, social events and volunteer projects, our members learn about the issues facing our community and communities all over the world, partnering with local, national and global experts to exchange ideas about potential solutions and to draw up action plans to respond,” said president Jim Tincher.

Johnson Lee encourages professionals and businesspeople interested in learning more about the club to meet us at an upcoming event or attend a meeting as a guest.

Join us at a rescheduled Northside Love Event on Saturday, November 5 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North High School. This fun event will celebrate peace and community. Artist seangarrison will lead this interactive creative event. For info see the August Camden News or visit Rotary Club of North Minneapolis on Facebook. For other info visit northsidelove.com.

The North Minneapolis Rotary Club meets online every Tuesday by Zoom from 7:35-8:35 a.m. and welcomes Northside community members and professionals to get involved. It is always looking for guest speakers who are making a difference in our community. Contact us at northmplsrotary@gmail.com to request the link.