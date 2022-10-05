Quick Connect Gun Buyback event may bring peace to the community

This article was written by Kathleen Hustad

Gun violence is a serious problem in the United States, and our community is no exception. There is an opportunity for everyone in North and South Minneapolis and surrounding areas to make a difference by helping get guns off the street, one at a time.

A great opportunity to do just that is through the “Just a Time as This” Quick Connect Gun Buy Back on Friday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Urban Ventures, 2924 4th Ave S, Minneapolis. It’s a community friendly event where one can anonymously turn in guns and help make our community a safer place to live. There will also be a wide range of resources available to help individuals address concerns they may be tussling with and fun events for youth.

“The Quick Connect Gun Buyback will bring home the importance that it is everyone’s responsibility to make sure that we’re living in safe communities,” said Deseria Galloway, one of the event organizers. “We are all touched by this gun violence, and we need to do something about it. And that is the reason for us coming together as a collective communal responsive way to make sure that we are doing our part right together. We can start right now.”

Deseria Galloway and Priscila Brown of Urban Ventures are partnering with at least 12 other organizations to make the event happen. Galloway wears many hats, including her role as a member of the North Minneapolis Rotary Club, CEO of WellSpring Second Chance Center, and Advisory Board Member on MN Board of Social Work. Brown and Galloway encourage everyone to check out this event, which is much more than simply taking guns off our streets. It is a nonjudgement zone for anyone to access resources to help them live a healthier lifestyle.

Galloway explained this public health crisis is ravishing our communities and that is because some of our community members are involved with illegal guns and committing violent acts. We have found many who commit such acts of gun violence have trauma histories, live in poverty, are homeless, jobless, lack access to necessary resources and are experiencing a loss of hope.

“We are learning that it’s primarily our youth involved with these acts of violence in the community,” said Galloway. “For that reason, we are inviting parents to bring your kids/teens in with their guns–let them know today is a good day for a fresh beginning and to do the right thing!” The event will also connect them with a variety of resources to help them recover from their trauma, without judgement.

“We will be providing comprehensive resources for individuals experiencing substance abuse to mental health, to medical to dental needs. Human services agencies, health organizations and other professionals will be on hand providing limited service on sight for free, and we will also have a signup sheet to allow for follow up,” said Galloway.

There will be free medical screenings for high blood pressure and HIV testing, Comprehensive Substance Assessments, as well as vaccines for influenza and COVID. We will also have an attorney available to answer questions on expungement and probation, and connect individuals with legal advice. Parents and guardians who need help with their children can also connect to experienced resources. One specific demographic is parents who feel unsafe with their children.

On October 28 community members can connect with resources to find employment and housing. On October 29 there will be three-on-three basketball and chess tournaments with plaques/trophies for the winners. There will be free give-aways of fresh produce donated by MN NAACP, and food to eat donated by Rotary North Club.

Galloway explained there is a connection between the gun buyback initiative and the Rotary Club, “I am so proud to report that I am a member of the Rotary. This activity aligns with what we as Rotarians hold true: a mission around goodwill and peace. Gun violence is an offense to those very core values.”

This is a “no questions asked” event where folks can anonymously turn in a firearm without fear of repercussions. There are no ballistics taken and the guns are disassembled on site by community members, which means they cannot be traced back to anyone.

Bring a gun (in a clear plastic bag) to the event. When you turn it in, you will receive a gift card ($150 for a traditional handgun and $250 for automatic or semi-automatic weapons). Community members turning in guns enter through a separate entrance that is cordoned off from the other parts of this event. The people leading the event have experience in prior safe gun buyback events. Trained, professional community members are providing event security.

If you can’t make it to the event you can give the gun to a trusted adult, such as a teacher, pastor or neighbor and they can turn it in for you. Or contact Deseria Galloway or Priscilla Brown at urbanventures.org for other ways to turn in guns.

Event sponsors include North Minneapolis Rotary, Urban Ventures -Priscilla Brown’s desire & vision, Wellspring Second Chance Center, Children’s Minnesota Hospital, Allina Health Hospital, Hennepin Healthcare, NAACP, YWCA, Next Step and Coach Jamil Jackson CEO Basketball, Renee Pulley EYBL, Art is My Weapon, Minnesota Doctors for Health Equity, Turning Point, and Minneapolis City of Lakes.

Note: The North Minneapolis Rotary will hold a rescheduled Northside Love Event on Saturday, November 5 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at North High School. This fun event will celebrate peace and community. Artist seangarrison will lead this interactive creative event. For info see the August Camden News or visit Rotary Club of North Minneapolis on Facebook. For other info visit northsidelove.com.