Proposed Park Budget focuses on youth, safer communities, park assets and environment

At the October 12 Park Board meeting, Superintendent Al Bangoura presented his Recommended 2023 Budget for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) that focuses on serving the youth of Minneapolis, building safer communities, caring for park assets, and protecting the environment. Public comment opportunities are scheduled for November 2, 15, 30 and December 6.

Superintendent Bangoura’s Recommended 2023 Budget for the MPRB addresses the continued challenges caused by COVID-19, ensures equitable investments across the park system, focuses on ongoing need for capital investments, cares for the environment and continues the historic investment in the youth of Minneapolis.

In early 2022, the Board of Commissioners shared and discussed vision, values, project ideas and priorities. This work provided info and direction that was used to develop the strategic directions and performance goals that will be used over the term of this Board to guide the organization. The 2023–2026 Strategic Direction, Performance Goals and Priority Comprehensive Plan Strategies, adopted in May 2022, drive the annual budget process, budget action development and work plan development.

The proposed budget and related documents are available at minneapolisparks.org/budget. The public may comment on the proposed budget during the times listed below. To minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19, the MPRB has added options for comments to be submitted for its public meetings and hearings. See minneapolisparks.org/boardmeetings for details.

Nov. 2, Public Comment Session – Regular Board meeting, MPRB Headquarters, 2117 West River Road, starts at 5 p.m. Comments may be made during the Budget Comment period scheduled for 6 p.m.

– Regular Board meeting, MPRB Headquarters, 2117 West River Road, starts at 5 p.m. Comments may be made during the Budget Comment period scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 15, Public Hearing and Board Approval of 2023 Recommended Budget – City of Minneapolis public hearing on 2023 tax levy and 2023 Budget, City Hall, Council Chambers Room 317, 350 South 5 th St. Comments may be made during the 6:05 p.m. public hearing.

– City of Minneapolis public hearing on 2023 tax levy and 2023 Budget, City Hall, Council Chambers Room 317, 350 South 5 St. Comments may be made during the 6:05 p.m. public hearing. Nov. 30, Administration & Finance Committee Approval of 2023 Budget – MPRB Headquarters, 2117 West River Road. Comments may be made during 5:30 p.m. regularly scheduled Open Time session.

– MPRB Headquarters, 2117 West River Road. Comments may be made during 5:30 p.m. regularly scheduled Open Time session. – City of Minneapolis public hearing on 2023 tax levy and 2023 Budget, City Hall, Council Chambers Room 317, 350 South 5th St. Comments may be made during the 6:05 p.m. public hearing.

The budget and related documents are available at minneapolisparks.org/budget.