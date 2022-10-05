New process to manage traffic calming for neighborhood streets

The City of Minneapolis has established a new process to manage and prioritize requests for traffic calming measures on neighborhood streets; a system designed to be equitable, data-driven and transparent.

Traffic calming measures are street changes that support slower and safer traffic speeds. The goals align with several City policies, including Vision Zero, the City’s initiative to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on our streets. Examples of traffic calming treatments include street pavement markings, speed humps, curb extensions and traffic circles.

The City will accept applications for 2023 implementation until November 1. Anyone can apply for neighborhood traffic calming, including residents, property owners, business owners, neighborhood and business organizations. Call 311 if you need help filling out the application or contact traffic.calming@minneapolismn.gov with questions.