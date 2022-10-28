Have some winter park fun

Registration for adult winter sports leagues in Minneapolis Parks is now open! Get your squad together and sign up soon for basketball, broomball, dodgeball, ice hockey and volleyball. All sports offer multiple levels of competition at varying locations and times. Get info at minneapolisparks.org.

Not into sports? Browse hundreds of park activities and classes in Arts; Health and Fitness; Hobbies, Clubs and Games; Language and Culture; Nature and Environment; and Special Events at minneapolisparks.org.

Minneapolis residents who cannot afford instructional fees because of economic need may apply for assistance through the Minneapolis Park’s Fee Assistance Program.

Questions? Contact your local recreation center or the Minneapolis Park info line at 612-230-6400 or info@minneapolisparks.org.