Free meals for youth at community sites

Youth ages 18 years and under can receive nutritious meals and snacks free of charge at parks, libraries and other community spaces. These free meals and snacks are part of Minneapolis Public Schools’ (MPS) participation in the federally funded At-Risk Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

Whether it’s after school or on school-release days, kids can visit participating community sites for no-cost healthy meals and snacks from MPS. Children do not need to attend Minneapolis Public Schools to participate.

Check in with the park or library directly for meal times, menus and the latest information. The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Holiday Schedule can be found at minneapolisparks.org. For locations and more info use the Free Meals for Kids mobile app or visit the MPS SFSP website.

Community sites include MPRB parks, Hennepin County Libraries or other local Northside community sites: North Regional Library, 1315 Lowry; Sumner Library, 611 Van White Memorial Blvd; Webber Park Library 4440 Humboldt; Plymouth Christian Youth Center, 2210 Oliver; and St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2901 Emerson.