Career and Technical Education Center groundbreaking and North High renovations

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) and community leaders officially broke ground at North High School on September 16 for a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center and significant renovations to the North building and grounds.

The state-of-the-art CTE facility, opening in fall 2023, will give students across Minneapolis access to hands-on skills and knowledge using industry-validated curricula to earn post-secondary credits and industry certifications. Career pathways will include: engineering, robotics, drones, computer science and media arts. The project will also include several renovations to North including: A safe and welcoming building entrance with a new entry plaza; updated commons and gathering space; updated kitchen and dining facilities; enhanced KBEM studio equipment and studio remodel; improved ventilation systems; a new storm shelter; and improved parking