Blue Line Extension field work begins

As planning and environmental work continues on the METRO Blue Line Extension Project, you may notice project staff in your neighborhood performing initial field work beginning in October. Work you may see includes:

Surveying – ongoing. Surveying determines the elevation of land and the location of features such as trails, roads, walls, overhead utility lines and other structures, as well as property lines. Surveying will be performed along the entire proposed route of the METRO Blue Line Extension. Surveying crews typically consist of two surveyors: one with a tripod-mounted recording tool and another with a vertical survey rod; surveyors also use Global Positioning System (GPS) equipment.

Wetland surveying- beginning in October. Survey crews also check the location and boundaries of wetlands that may be affected by the METRO Blue Line Extension project, in order to avoid, minimize or mitigate the impacts of construction on the region’s valuable wetland resources.

As the project moves forward more field work will take place, you can learn more about the type of field work that will be performed in the future at bluelineext.org/fieldwork. Find general info at BlueLineExt.org.