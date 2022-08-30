Northside Love: A 72-Foot Poetry, Paint and Peace Experience to mark International Peace Day

This article was written by Kathleen Hustad

The Northside will be the epicenter of a new arts experience on September 21 which is also International Peace Day. The event is at North Commons Park, from 4:30-xxx p.m.

Artist seangarrison will unveil an immersive arts experience called, “Northside Love: A 72-Foot Poetry, Paint and Peace Experience.” It will feature a 72-foot live painting to the backdrop of poetry and sound. All centered on poetry, paint and peace.

“North Minneapolis is home to some of the best Minnesota has produced. From Prince to the historical students of Minneapolis North and Patrick Henry high schools. Unfortunately, North Minneapolis experiences violence that oftentimes overshadows the beauty and wonderful people that reside here,” said seangarrison who is an acclaimed artist and North High School graduate.

“Northside Love™ was created to promote this beauty and inner dopeness of the people. Northside Love is about illuminating and amplifying hope, peace and injecting love. It is here and each human that resides within its boundaries will “Level Up the Love™” and feel its promise.”

seangarrison says one way to counter violence is to increase our capacity to love one another, see each other and to go against the status quo. “We are at a point where the status quo is not enough, it is outdated. The current times have shown us that. We no longer have an option but to channel our capacity to face off with roots of this violence. We have to dare enough to care enough…Level Up The Love…the world is waiting for you.”

Some of the guest musicians and poets will include Devon Evans (was one of the Wailers with Bob Marley); illism (a positive husband and wife rap group); Heku Wodahs (Truthmaze) – beat boxer /percussionist; Brooklyn Center drum corps; poet Michael Kleber-Diggs (appeared on the New York Times best seller list); Riley Quinlan (poet); Frank “Sentwali” Gardner; Desdemona; DJ Glenn and others.

This event was made possible by a generous grant which also funds other Peace oriented community initiatives.

Other parts of the grant will go towards a “What Peace & Conflict Means to Me” school essay contest, a new Northside mural and dedication at the Rotary Peace Garden during the annual Northside Ramble community event in August.

The North Minneapolis Rotary Club is one of the organizations sponsoring the Northside Love event.

Kelley Eubanks, Committee Chair of the Club’s Peace and Conflict committee said, “Being a part of this event is one innovative way the Rotary Club of North Minneapolis could step outside the box to support peace and unity in the community.”

This community event will not disappoint. seangarrison says, “…this event will be purely organic which is where the best love is born. A love the Northside community deserves.”

For more event info visit northsidelove.com.

Note:

Rotary is a global service organization that unites people from all continents and cultures who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to our world’s most persistent issues. Our North Minneapolis Club focuses primarily on literacy, maternal health and wellness, peace and conflict resolution.

Ready to get more involved in the North Minneapolis Rotary and help support our vibrant, thriving and diverse community? We meet online every Tuesday by Zoom from 7:35-8:35 a.m. and we welcome Northside businesspeople and professionals to get involved. We are also always looking for guest speakers who are making a difference in our community. Contact us at northmplsrotary@gmail.com to request the link.