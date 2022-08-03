North Minneapolis Rotary celebrated our vibrant community as part of the Northside Ramble

This article was written by Jim Tincher

The North Minneapolis Rotary Club successfully hosted another Northside Ramble event that combined a low-key slow-roll bike ride, history tours, and visits to two of the Northside’s local breweries and the Old Highland Peace Garden.

Northside neighbors, business people, professionals and folks who live outside of North connected and learned more about our vibrant community at this event. The group came out by bike, foot or car for a history tour of North Minneapolis.

“The Northside Ramble is a signature event our club hosts to connect the community, have fun, learn and make an impact,” said Victory resident Kathleen Hustad and incoming North Minneapolis Rotary Club President.

Registrations and sponsorships raised money for Gotcha Glasses, which provides Northside children with needed eyewear. Of the 806 students screened in the last school year, 359 (44 percent) did not pass their eye exam and only 3 percent had eye wear.

“Our club is pleased event proceeds benefit Gotcha Glasses which in turn helps Northside youth in need of corrective eye wear. We all know clear vision is essential for learning and development. This program is making a meaningful impact for the next generation of North Minneapolis,” said Hustad.

The North Minneapolis Rotary Club learned about this innovative community-based program, developed and led by Lesley Toumi, who works for Northpoint Health and Wellness Center, at a club meeting earlier this year. Toumi’s presentation inspired the club to support her program. Gotcha Glasses improves access to eyewear by providing transportation to eye doctor appointments and access to select frames.

The Rotary is deeply appreciative of all sponsors. As of press time, event sponsors included the Rotary Club of North Minneapolis, US Bank, NEON and Shiloh Temple. Their support made this event possible.

Rotary is a global service organization that unites people from all continents and cultures

who take action to deliver real, long-term solutions to our world’s most persistent issues. Our North Minneapolis Club focuses primarily on literacy, maternal health and wellness, peace and conflict resolution.

Ready to get more involved in the North Minneapolis Rotary and help support our vibrant, thriving and diverse community? We meet online every Tuesday by Zoom from 7:35 to 8:35 a.m. and we welcome Northside businesspeople and professionals to get involved. We are also always looking for guest speakers who are making a difference in our community. Contact northmplsrotary@gmail.com to request the link.