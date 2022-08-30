North Market mural dedication

On August 2, National Night Out, North Market and Camdentown celebrated by dedicating a new mural for the Market’s fifth anniversary.

The idea for the Market started as a conversation about access to good food in North Minneapolis, and now it’s a new kind social enterprise. Built with the community, for the community, North Market is a full-service grocery store, a center for wellness services and a community gathering place, all under one roof. It is the place to bring together what you eat with what you do to live your healthiest life. Good food at affordable prices, programs in nutrition, fitness and mindfulness, all in the company of your neighbors. North Market supports the Northside economy by creating jobs for the community, and purchasing food and goods from local Black and Brown farmers and small businesses.

The mural was commissioned by Pillsbury United Communities in conjunction with North Market. The mural is a collaboration of Pillsbury United CEO Adair Mosley, and Muralist Melodee Strong and her Henry High School students. Melodee Strong is a North Minneapolis resident, public school art teacher, and stewarded the project. The students designed the mural and painted the individual panels at school, which were then applied to North Market’s west wall adjacent to the main entrance.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and 4th Ward Councilmember LaTrisha Vetaw were in attendance at the dedication. Mayor Frey also introduced Cedric Alexander, the recently appointed Community Safety Commissioner. The National Night Out sponsors were Camdentown, the Roho Collective, the Minneapolis Craft Market, North Market and the Get Down Coffee Shop.

North Market, 4414 N Humboldt Ave., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Info: mynorthmarket.org.