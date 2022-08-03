Home / News / Keep cool and have fun at our local water spots!

Us Northsiders have limited access to the Mississippi River to cool off in. So check out the below.

Weather too hot? Go have a cool dip at the Webber Natural Swimming Pool on Tuesday-Friday, August 23-26; August 30-September 2, 4-7p.m.; and Saturday-Sunday August 27-28 and September 3-4, 1-7p.m. Closed Mondays except September 5 (Labor Day).

Or head to Jim Lupient Water Park and North Commons Water Park: Monday-Friday August 22-26 and 29-31 – also open in early September.

Don’t forget about all our local park’s wading pools. They’re open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily until Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). They are free to use, but keep in mind there are no lifeguards so keep safety in mind while enjoying the pools. For info and locations visit minneapolisparks.org/.