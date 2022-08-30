Finding your story in the garden

Gardens provide neighborhoods with more than fresh food and herbs. They allow neighbors to meet, build relationships and make connections. Gardens help us create beautiful spaces and write new stories. Join us at the Story Garden, 35th and Humboldt, for meditation and stories this fall. This is an opportunity to explore a variety of tools from a different community leader over the next month. Meditation, mindfulness, grounding practices, we may each call it something different, but the journey to inner peace is one we share.

Mark your calendar for upcoming events! Meditative Practices Series, Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. There’s Bonfire and Storytelling on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. And don’t miss Dinner and Dancing (for folks 21+) on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Can’t wait to see you in the garden! For questions or curiosities contact garden manager Danielle at danielle.tietjen@gmail.com. Or join the FB group, The Story Garden.