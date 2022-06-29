Summer in the garden

It’s been a long, couple years and I can tell, this summer feels different. There is a renewal for connection, for being together and doing things that bring us joy and closer together. The last two years have been pretty minimal in growing and gathering efforts in our local community gardens. This year we are reclaiming back the garden and our time together. Let me reintroduce you to the Story Garden.

This neighborhood garden is on the corner of 35th and Humboldt Ave N. It sits on City land which means it belongs to everyone. This is a neighbors’ garden. We have folks who come to plant, work, tend, host a cook out, do a bonfire, mediate, explore and harvest. The goal of the garden is to be a place of peace where people can grow food, feed their families and their spirits, and connect with one another. It is a fully open space with no individual plots. We grow a variety of vegetables, herbs, berries — and are growing fruit trees. The bounty of the garden is open for harvesting by anyone who lives here.

Beyond the gardens growing efforts, we are also hosting a variety of events and classes. These will be posted online and shared through the garden email. There will be kid-focused events, family, and adult gatherings.

Want to get connected? Check out the different ways to get notified of events and happenings!

Join a group of neighbors that meet every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-noon to work and maintain the space. You don’t have to come every time, just join when you can!

Monthly Community Cookouts are on Sundays. The next one is July 24 where we each bring a dish to share and work together to accomplish some garden projects. Come ready to work and have fun!

Join the Story Garden Facebook Group or Folwell Neighborhood FB Group to get recipes, event announcements, and hear when harvests are ready! Contact Danielledanielle.tietjen@gmail.com.