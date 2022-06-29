Mesonet weather station coming to Henry

This article was written by Brionna Harder

In the summer of 2022, the first, residential Minneapolis Mesonet will be installed in our neighborhood. It will be located on the south side of the Henry High campus near Victory Memorial Ice Arena.

Now you might be wondering what the mesonet is. It is a weather tower that helps measure temperature, humidity, rain and wind speed. It provides precise, real-time local weather information. This is all done with the tower’s weather sensors. With this data we can gain a better understanding of the weather and climate conditions in the Camden Community. This will help keep the people in our neighborhoods safe — and help take caution before, during and after severe weather. The mesonet will also give students, staff and the Henry High School community the opportunity to learn more about climate change and be more environmentally friendly.

“We are thrilled to have a mesonet station in the Camden Community to better observe weather and improve public warning in such a populated area. This station marks our 25th mesonet as part of the Hennepin West Mesonet,” says Emily Jackson, Hennepin County Emergency Management Operational Meteorologist. This exciting collaboration between Hennepin County Emergency Management and Henry High School’s Green Team (members include Chufeng, Madeline and Gaojia) is one of two big projects happening this summer.

The second big project is a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection event, happening in the Henry parking lot on July 8 and 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This HHW Collection event provides an opportunity for county residents to dispose of unwanted garden and household hazardous waste safely properly. Please note that the county will not be accepting electronics at the collection events; household hazardous waste will be accepted only. For info go to the event website at hennepin.us/collectionevents.