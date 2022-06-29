Lundstrum Performing Arts launches Northside Performing Arts Scholarship

Starting in June, more than $215,000 will be provided to Northside students for performing arts scholarships to train at Lundstrum Performing Arts, Minnesota’s premier educational program for dance, voice and drama.

Located at 1617 North Second Street off of Broadway, Lundstrum’s new scholarship program ensures that any student who lives on the Northside can take classes for a pay-what-you-can rate. Students who live in Northside, Near North, Golden Valley, Brooklyn Center or Robbinsdale are eligible to receive a scholarship that can cover up to the full cost of classes. Parents or students wishing to know more can visit lundstrum.org/northside-strong-scholarships. Funds for Northside Strong Scholarship program were raised during Lundstrum’s recent “Rollin on the River” gala with contributions specifically for Northside students to access summer classes.

The summer class sessions run June 13-July 26. Registrations are still being accepted at Lundstrum.org or 612-521-2600. Classes available through the scholarship include hip hop, a performing arts workshop and a songwriting class for teens. The scholarship application is part of the program’s regular application form. Once a student from the Northside applies, they’ll be contacted about a specific aid amount according to their need. Lundstrum is committed to serve all students regardless of financial circumstances.

Bella, a student who currently benefits from Lundstrum’s scholarship program, started song and dance classes when she was three. “I was really shy. I didn’t talk to anybody,” the now confident teenager recalls, “Lundstrum has always been a support and a rock for me.”

Removing financial barriers from performing arts training means more young people will have access to the transformative power of the arts.

Lundstrum is known for its rigorous, yet fun, training programs that yield results. Previous Lundstrum students, including national performer Maria Briggs, (Cats, Frozen, Hello Dolly, Anastasia and currently in Music Man on Broadway), have gone on to perform on Broadway in New York City and other prestigious stages around the country.

Anyone interested in seeing performances featuring Lundstrum’s Northside students can purchase tickets to see these productions: Disney’s The Lion King Jr. (June 29, 30) and Disney’s Descendants (August 5, 6, 7). Info: 612-521-2600 or Info@lundstrum.org.