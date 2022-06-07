It’s the Camden Social

As of April 2022, The Camden Tavern & Grill (4601 Lyndale) is under new ownership. It’s now the Camden Social! Their goal is to build a social atmosphere of fun, safety, great service and quality food.

Are you ready for their new food menu starting June 1? This is an unpretentious bar offering American comfort fare, bingo nights, dart leagues and entertainment. They are raising the ‘bar’ of neighborhood establishments. Check it out and stay connected on FaceBook to follow their progress: facebook.com/thecamdensocial. @thecamdensocial Bar & Grill.