How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter

Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!

As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items each week. Large items must be out by 6 a.m. on your pickup day. Attach a note to each item that says: For Solid Waste. If items are not marked, they may not get collected. Crews will note and put a sticker that says “We’ll be back” on the item.

Items the City will take, non-metal items include:

Wood tables

Plastic items

Wood or upholstered furniture

Couches must be less than six feet in length.

Hide-a-beds and recliners are accepted on your recycling week only

Household items

Rolls of carpet must be under five feet long, less than 12 inches in diameter, and must weigh less than 40 pounds

Roll and tie the carpet securely with rope, twine or tape; do not use wire

Major appliances

Air conditioners

Freezers and refrigerators (you must remove the doors)

Microwaves

Ovens

Dishwashers

Dryers

Washing machines

Metal items

Aluminum doors

Basketball hoops (remove all concrete)

Chairs

Filing cabinets

Shelves

Swing sets

Pipes

Grills

Poles (must be under 6 feet and free of concrete)

Small metal items such as pots, pans, hangers and nails can be placed in a box and set next to your cart; a box of small metal items cannot weigh more than 40 pounds

Waterlogged mattresses are not recyclable: To avoid rain and snow, do not put mattresses out until the morning of your recycling pickup. The collection crew will still take the mattress if it is waterlogged, but it will not get recycled.

Non-recyclable large items are put directly into the garbage truck.

If you have large items you want to get rid of right away, take them to a drop-off location. You will need a voucher. You must call 612-673-2917 to request a voucher.

You can use up to six cleanup vouchers at the South Transfer Station each year. Each voucher is valid for up to two large recyclable items.

Items accepted:

Household garbage and furniture

Large recyclable items – Limit of two per voucher

Household appliances and electronics

Mattresses and box springs (each mattress or box spring counts as one item)

Scrap metal

Shingles

Building materials

Tires – Limit of eight per voucher

Items not accepted:

Asbestos

Automobile parts

Dirt and sod

Hazardous materials

Liquids

Paint or paint cans

Railroad ties

Yard waste

2850 20th Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55407

Tuesday – Friday, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

They stop accepting items at:

7:15 p.m., Tuesday to Friday

3:15 p.m. on Saturday

Or as decided by the attendants

Please allow enough time to drop off your waste before the station closes.

Yard waste pickup is running behind schedule. If you set out yard waste for pickup, please make sure to leave it at your curb or alley line until it is collected. Yard waste that is not collected on your normal pickup day will be collected the following business day.