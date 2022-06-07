HomeHelpMN relief for homeowners

Minnesota’s relief program for homeowners is now open. HomeHelpMN may help homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgages or other housing-related expenses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application period is open until June 17. The program, funded by Congress through the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will provide $109 million in assistance for struggling homeowners, with a goal of preventing foreclosures.

“Many households were already one paycheck away from falling behind even before the pandemic. Lost wages quickly led to missed payments,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho. “Many Minnesotans have fallen behind on their mortgage. Many are even facing foreclosure.”

Commissioner Ho stressed that the need for assistance is expected to be greater than the amount of funding available. Homeowners who are interested in applying should visit the website or call the call center soon to submit their application.

Homeowners can receive up to $35,000 in assistance, for qualified past-due expenses including mortgage bills and contract for deed payments, manufactured home loan payments, property taxes, homeowner association fees, property insurance, and manufactured home lot lease and Tribal Land Lease payments. The assistance, which is in the form of a grant, is paid directly to the mortgage lender, or other debt holder.

Eligibility for the program is based on income and varies based on the county. A full chart of the income limits is available at HomeHelpMN.org.

Applications can be submitted online at HomeHelpMN.org and over the phone at 800-388-3226. The website and application are available in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong. Call Center hours are from 8 a.m. -6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The documentation needed will vary depending on the types of assistance needed. At a minimum, homeowners will need: proof of ownership, photo identification, income documentation and supporting information for the type(s) of assistance requested. Visit HomeHelpMN.org to learn more and download a checklist to help prepare.