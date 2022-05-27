Pop-Out merges school and community to serve students and families

A recent collaboration of school and community was enjoyed by some 400 individuals at Henry High on Friday, May 6. Dubbed the Northside Community Pop-Out, the outdoor event was organized by Marcus Zachery, Public Relations Coordinator of Henry High School, and youth workers Maria Ahlgren and Rayshawn Gravdal (Henry alumnus) of the Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization.

Zachery, Ahlgren and Gravdal planned the evening as partners to merge interests and meet student needs. Zachery states, “The purpose of the event was to share resources for summer, empower local and school groups to earn money, and lastly, to bring the community together for fun.”

Local agencies and individuals provided food and sustenance for the mind. Youth employment opportunities, resources for housing, bicycle needs, pet care and higher education opportunities were some of the topics presented by community members. Diverse options for the palate included corn sold by The Latino Student Council, eggrolls sold by members of the Asian Cultural Club, and crepes provided by the Henry French Club. And if one was still hungry, hotdogs were on the grill, accompanied with beverage and chips.

Members of the PKO Drumline and Knockout Dance Team entertained the crowd as directed by Byron Hawkins, who is one of Henry’s Youth Outreach Team of the Minneapolis Youth Coordinating Board. Many of the attendees walked over to the athletic field and enthusiastically cheered on Henry High School’s track team of over 50 members at the season’s first meet. The competition that evening came from teams of Edison, North and Washburn High Schools.

Much of the success of the school and community Pop-Out can be attributed to a group called The Leos. “The Leos literally made it happen,” says Ahlgren. The Leos, a youth service group at Henry sponsored by the local Camden Lions Club, were there from start to finish, setting stations up and closing them down as darkness descended. “The Pop-Out totally exceeded our expectations and we look forward to expanding it next year,” says Ahlgren, who also serves as an associate educator at Henry.