Webber-Camden neighborhood is growing

Amanda Dobbs, owner of Camden Cycles, completed the Community Entrepreneurship Program sponsored by the University of St. Thomas, Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, and the Small Business Administration. “This course was life-changing,” Amanda said. “We were the pilot cohort and I now have all the resources to run a successful business.” She highly recommends it. There’s also exciting news about Camden Cycles – they’re soon moving into brick-and-mortar space in the neighborhood. Watch for the grand opening! Congratulations, Amanda!

Kevin Aldwaik received a recognition plaque to acknowledge his many years of service on the Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization (WCNO) board of directors. Webber Mart, 1701 44th Ave., is a community institution and so is Kevin. He’s always ready to help out where needed and is a friend to many residents. Thanks, Kevin!

Three new part-time staff have joined WCNO! This means more folks for the community to contact and engage in all kinds of events, meetings, block clubs and more. Introducing: Rayshawn Gravdal, Youth & Family Outreach Organizer; Colleen Harris-Severns, Administration & Communications Manager; and Rochelle Washington, Community Outreach Organizer.

Rayshawn is a Northside resident, graduate of Henry High School and eager to get involved with young people and their families. He’ll be helping with block clubs, beautification/environmental projects and special family events.

Colleen is going to help with program administration and provide all the communication services for WCNO. She’s a Northside resident who will provide all the materials and social media for programs, events and outreach, as well as manage the office and help coordinate program processes.

Rochelle is a Northside resident who will be involved in housing issues, business assistance and outreach to community members who haven’t been involved in WCNO, as well as those who have. She will be helping coordinate community special events as well.

Welcome them to their new positions in your neighborhood organization. WCNO is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and available for appointments at other times. Contact us at info@wcno.org or 612-521-2100.