Recycling: Items that you can’t recycle

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter

The last of our recycling articles is about those items that are mostly garbage. A few of these can be recycled at special places. Please do so if you can.

Bags from chips, crackers or cereal

Batteries (take to the Hennepin County Drop site)

Black Plastic (doesn’t matter the number)

Bubble wrap

Candles

Ceramics

Cleaning materials

Clothes hangers (wire, wood or plastic)

Disposable diapers

Floss

Foam egg cartons

Furnace filters

Garden hoses and sprinklers

Hardback books

Kitchen glassware

Light bulbs (you can take CFL, the curly kind, to the Hennepin County Drop site)

Makeup (take it to either Nordstrom location, Mall of America or Ridgedale)

Medical waste

Mirrors

Nail clippers

Packing peanuts (many shipping {UPS & Fed Ex} services will accept them if they’re clean)

Photographs

Plastic grocery bags (take back to the store, there’s usually a bin inside the main door)

Plastic toys or sporting goods equipment

Plastic wrap

Polystyrene or Styrofoam

Pots and pans

Receipts (most are printed on thermal paper, which usually contains BPA)

Scissors

Shredded paper

Spray cans (make sure they’re empty)

Stickers

Straws

To-go coffee cups

Tooth brushes

Toothpaste tubes

Videotapes

Waxed paper

Window glass

Wood

Even if something is recyclable, the rate of recycling contamination has more than doubled in the last decade. If there is a small amount of contamination, it can quickly turn an entire batch of recyclable materials into non-recyclable trash. That’s why it’s recommended to throw things in the trash when you aren’t sure if you can recycle it.

Avoid buying single-use items that are hard to recycle and instead focus on long-lasting, plastic-free, recyclable products made sustainably. Unfortunately, what is or isn’t recyclable isn’t always clear, and depends on our local recycling services which can change over time. You should have received a small pamphlet from the City recently.