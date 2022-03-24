Support neighborhood food shelves

Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, began in March and runs through April 10. Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota’s largest food bank, is encouraging folks to find their nearest participating food shelf and support it with food and/or financial donations.

Supply chains remain tight, food prices continue to rise, and food insecurity remains a concern for local families as the burdens of the pandemic persist. According to Feeding America, in 2021 the projected food insecurity rate was 8.6 percent in Minnesota, up from 7.7 percent in 2019.

In general, the most needed food items include meats, fish, and canned tuna, ham or chicken; beef stew, chili, peanut butter and canned/dried beans; complete meals (pasta and canned sauces, boxed meals, hearty soups); and grains (cereal, rice). Donors are encouraged to check with food shelves before donating, as needs change week to week.

Several food shelves on the Northside are Salvation Army, 2024 Lyndale; NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center Food Shelf, 1835 Penn; and Al-Maa’unn Food Shelf, 1729 Lyndale. For a full list visit gmcc.org/march-campaign.