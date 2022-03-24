Ridwell is coming to Near North and Camden Neighborhoods! Ridwell, a recycling service, picks up the things city recycling does not such as plastic film, batteries, light bulbs, fabric and more for a modest fee.

Ridwell makes it easy to recycle, reuse and donate the items you no longer need. You collect– they pick it up. Then, they work with local partners to put all that stuff to good use.

Get your neighborhood on the map. Once Ridwell gets enough community members excited about Ridwell, they’ll schedule a free collection event. You and your waste-savvy neighbors will even get a say in which items (plastic bags, threads, eyeglasses, wine corks, etc.) they pick up.

Once they hit 450 community members on the Northside (zips 55411, 55412 and 55430) Ridwell can officially launch in our area. To start wasting less and to speed up the launch of this service go to ridwell.com/join/near-north-and-camden.