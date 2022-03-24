Improved crime dashboard now online

The City of Minneapolis has improved its online crime dashboard. The new dashboard (minneapolismn.gov/government/government-data/datasource/crime-dashboard) connects to Minneapolis Police Department data better than before, providing more comprehensive results that align with national standards.

The MPD data accessible through the dashboard uses the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which contains more categories than the City’s previous dashboard, including weapon law violations, destruction/damage to property, fraud and drug/narcotic offenses. The dataset also has specific crime data categories not included in the FBI’s system, including carjackings, domestic assaults and gunshot wound victims.

The dashboard’s new interface has a “summary view,” providing year-to-date statistics for crimes and their locations, and a “details view,” providing more in-depth views of specific crimes within customizable date ranges. Charts can be generated using both views, and data visualizations can display crimes by hour, weekday, precinct, ward and neighborhood as well as during certain time periods, such as seven-day, 28-day, 12-week, 13-month and four-year.

The dashboard accesses crime data back to January 1, 2019. Because different methods were used to create this more comprehensive dataset, data obtained through the old dashboard may not align with the data now available.