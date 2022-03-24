Host a parklet this year

The City of Minneapolis is seeking community partners to host City-owned parklets for the 2022 season. Parklets are unique public gathering spaces built in the right-of-way with seating, plantings and other amenities.

Neighborhood organizations, street-level businesses, nonprofits and community organizations are encouraged to apply to host a City-owned parklet; application deadline is April 8. The City has three parklets to find hosts for.

City crews will set up the parklets at host locations in the spring after street sweeping is completed and will remove them in the fall. The City-owned parklets include the parklet structure (platform and planter boxes), plantings, chairs, tables, patio umbrellas and public parklet signage. Hosts are responsible for day-to-day maintenance, such as watering plants, picking up trash, taking down umbrellas on windy days, locking up tables and chairs when not in use and reporting any issues.

In 2021 City-owned parklets were hosted at various businesses including Dancing Bear Chocolate at 4367 Thomas (pictured).

The goal of the parklet program is to activate community corridors with fun public spaces that make neighborhoods more vibrant and support local businesses. Info: parklets@minneapolismn.gov.