Camden Community Pop-Out

Get ready for a mammoth event that may start an annual tradition in Webber Camden! On May 6, from 4-7 p.m. Henry High School and Webber Camden Neighborhood Organization (WCNO) are partnering for a Northside Community Pop-Out. Held at Henry (both inside and outside), there will be games and activities for all ages, bouncy house, Drum Line, DJ, free food, food to purchase and much more!

WCNO is looking for youth and family programs with summer opportunities to table at events. We’d love to have local artists and makers sell their items. Local businesses are welcome to come and table if you need to hire young people this summer.

Young people will be working at the games and helping to set-up and take down. They’ll be involved in every facet of this great event. Meet some youth from the neighborhood and have a good time. Celebrate spring with the Northside Community Pop-Out. Hope to see you there!