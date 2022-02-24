Two musical treats in one day: The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s xplOrchestra! concerts for children and families

Come and experience two musical treats presented by The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra on Saturday, March 26 at the Capri, 2027 West Broadway. Tickets for both events are free for Northside residents, and advanced reservations are encouraged. Call 612-291-1144 or visit thespco.org and enter your zip code in the promotional code box to reserve your free tickets. Tickets may also be purchased for $15 at thespco.org.

First up: Calling All Horns, SPCO’s xplOrchestra concerts for children and families, with two shows, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., in the Paradise Community Hall at the Capri. Featuring the SPCO’s horn section, this 50-minute concert will take audiences on an exciting journey through the history of the French horn, from nature’s animal horns, to the mountains of the Alps, to concert stages and beyond. This engaging concert is geared toward families with children ages 5–9 but music lovers of all ages will enjoy the performance.

Second, at 7 p.m., SPCO presents a program of protest and perseverance, with music evoking the free nature of birds. The program includes Robert Schumann’s Fantasiestuck for cello and piano and Brent Michal Davids’ Taptonahana for solo flute. To close the concert, pianist Jonathan Biss headlines Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, which the composer – influenced by the freedom of birdsong – wrote while imprisoned by German forces in World War II.

These events continue the celebration of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra’s 12-year partnership with the Capri. Please join us!

Important note: All audience members are required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to attending this event. Non-cloth masks (N95, KN95, KF94 or surgical masks) are required regardless of vaccination status.

Also, SPCO concerts are currently limited to 50 percent capacity to allow for distancing. Email SPCO at tickets@spcomail.org if you have any seating preferences or accessibility needs. More info at thespco.org/safe-return-plan.