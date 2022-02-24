Take action on climate change

Join the St. Olaf Lutheran Church Climate Change Action Group virtually on Thursday, March 10, 7-8 p.m. for The Future Is Electric: the Bus Back Better symposium. Speakers from the Minnesota legislature, climate justice movement, and manufacturing will share about the urgent needs and opportunities to reduce emissions from heavy vehicles in Minnesota.

We’ll share the details of a groundbreaking report showing the climate benefits of signing onto the Multistate Memorandum of Understanding for Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles, and take powerful action together on the call to help make this happen. Save your seat at bit.ly/busbackbetter2022.