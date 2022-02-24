Shingle Creekians!

We are your Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association (SCNA), and we would love to hear from you. We know it has been a difficult couple of years, but we are hoping this new year can allow us to get back together (even if that means virtually) and get to know our neighbors and community. We are reaching out in hopes that this piques some interest in joining the board, a committee or listening in on our monthly meetings. The all-volunteer board is made up of your neighbors and we are eager to hear what you love or what could be improved upon in our beautiful Shingle Creek neighborhood. We plan events and activities for the community, sponsor or provide funding for programming here in our neighborhood, and we also serve as a connection between you and the beautiful city of Minneapolis, its leaders, and other important departments that affect your daily life.

Here are some of the things we did in 2021:

Summer Fun Give Away: gave out balls, sports equipment, coloring books, chalk and other toys for the children in the community.

Tour De Camden Bike Tour: leisurely and family-friendly bike tour that led bikers throughout the Camden Community.

Juneteenth Event: we helped to facilitate a celebration for this important holiday.

Shingle Jingle & Mingle: We had live music behind Creekview Recreation Center in August that was free and open to the community.

Winter Solstice Event: We partnered with Creekview Park to hold the first annual Winter Solstice event which included a luminary walk along the creek, a fire pit where you could roast s’mores provided by SCNA, a craft fair with local vendors selling their goods, and some festive music by DJ Lance – who is also a member of our community.

Interested in participating in how and what SCNA is doing on your behalf? Email us at mpls.scna@gmail.com. We hold our regular board meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and our “Create a Community” event planning meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. These will be held in person at Creekview Recreation Center once guidelines and safety precautions allow, but currently we are utilizing zoom meetings. If you just want to keep up with us and what we are up to, you can visit shinglecreekmpls.org/ and sign up for our mailings. You can also follow us on Facebook by searching “Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association,” or Instagram at mpls.scna. We are here for you and look forward to working with you to create and sustain a vibrant and welcoming Shingle Creek community.