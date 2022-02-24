Redistricting feedback – The voice of the people

The good news for redistricting: The Camden Community News neighborhoods are remaining in Minneapolis’ Ward 4. There was a proposal in 2021 to make a slight adjustment on the southwest boundaries. However, some commission members called “foul” when it was pointed out that the change would shift the newly-elected council member’s residence to be in Ward 5. This would’ve required Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw to move in order to maintain her home in the Ward she was elected to represent. The proposed changes for Ward 4 (and Ward 5) were then withdrawn.

On February 9, I joined the virtual audience for the Redistricting Commission meeting for resident feedback. (Who knew that you could watch this live drama on Comcast Channel 779?) While I am being somewhat facetious about the drama, it is very interesting to see the very structured procedural requirements in order to have an official commission meeting – roll calls, published agendas, and access to citizen feedback. There are multiple ways to “join” the meetings: on Comcast Channel 14 or 799; City Council TV; or the City’s YouTube channel.

At the meeting, there were multiple citizens that provided feedback about the work the Commission has been doing. They were appreciative of the Commission members’ hard work and responsiveness. Other citizens were concerned of being shifted into new Wards, and the impact the shift would have on their lives.

One speaker in the Harrison neighborhood (very south end of Ward 5) spoke on behalf of those being shifted into Ward 7. During this redistricting work, Ward 7 is frequently referred to in terms of the wealth of the residents. For those being moved from a Ward with shared financial demographics into a “wealthy” Ward are concerned that their voices won’t be heard by their new Ward’s council member.

Two speakers spoke of the inclusion of Elliot Park in Ward 6, which they felt was a better decision.

One speaker spoke of the move from the Downtown Ward to Ward 6, which is mostly family residences. Again, this speaker was concerned that the voice for those living in condos downtown would not be a priority for the council member.

I was impressed with those providing feedback on the Zoom meeting, as well as the emails we could see online.

The process of providing feedback to our government officials is central to living in a democracy. We can provide that feedback in a multitude of ways – voting, sending an email to an official or writing a letter to the editor, participating in a peaceful protest to name a few. Stay informed, and provide constructive feedback. Visit minneapolismn.gov.