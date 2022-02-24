Park rec centers resume hours

As of mid-February all Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) recreation centers and the Mary Merrill MPRB Headquarters building resumed public hours. As of now, hours are Monday-Friday: 3-9 p.m. and Saturday: noon-6 p.m.

Building visitors and employees must wear a mask in all common spaces within MPRB buildings. People should socially distance at least six feet within buildings.

Many recreation centers offer scheduled, registered and ActivePass programs outside of public hours. Search all available activities at minneapolisparks.org/register.