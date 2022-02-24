Comment period for park land draft policy extended

Last November 29 the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) published a draft of the updated MPRB Land Policy for an initial minimum 60-day public comment period ending January 27. The public comment period has been extended until March 17. To view the draft and send feedback find the links at minneapolisparks.org/planning.

The updated MPRB Land Policy will guide land policy and procedures. This draft of the updated MPRB Land Policy deleted superfluous and non-directly related sections; added other smaller, but more relevant policies that resided elsewhere; and further expanded other portions of existing land policy and procedures.

The draft of the updated MPRB Land Policy was created through nearly two years of meetings, discussions, feedback and adjustment. This is the first public draft of the updated MPRB Land Policy. It was first published for public comment in November and represents the work of the MPRB Land Policy Review and Development Team, which met three times for extended meetings over 18 months.