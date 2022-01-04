Update on park ice rinks and warming rooms

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is working to open outdoor ice rinks for the winter. This season there are 47 skating, hockey, pond hockey, and broomball rinks planned across 23 parks. The closest links in our area are at Webber, Bohannon and North Commons Parks.

Warming rooms are expected to open in early January. Hours will vary are expected to be from noon-9 p.m. Warming rooms will be open with free loaner skates; masks are required inside all MPRB buildings.

So far park staff began watering rinks on Dec. 20, with the goal of having rinks fully open by early January. Visit minneapolisparks.org/rinks for more info and an interactive map updated daily with rink statuses.