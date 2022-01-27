Park building hours scaled back

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is temporarily discontinuing public drop-in hours at recreation centers and returning to buildings open only for pre-registered and ActivePass programs until February 14. Existing recreation center room rentals will be honored, but no new rentals will be accepted through February 14.

Due to staffing shortages, warming room hours will be reduced through the end of the skating season. New hours are Monday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Lights will continue to remain on until 9 p.m., and outdoor rink-side benches and picnic tables will be added.

Masks are required for all park building visitors, including instructors and sport spectators.