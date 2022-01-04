Park Board adopts 2022 budget

At their December 8 meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a 2022 Budget for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) that marks historic investments in youth, addresses ongoing challenges caused by COVID-19, and protects park assets.

The adopted budget eliminates fees for youth programming and youth sports at some parks, including Farview, Folwell, North Commons and North Mississippi Nature Center. The Board also identified three Rec Plus sites, including Webber Rec Center, that will become donation-based sites.

The budget includes a historic $2.6 million increase in youth investments through a combination of gradual increases in property taxes and American Rescue Plan Act funding allocations. “There has been an unprecedented uptick in youth violence. Our youth are in crisis and the time to act is now,” said Superintendent Bangoura.

The 2022 Budget supports the 20 Year Neighborhood Park Plan (NPP20) through the increased allocation amount of $11.5 million and the use of criteria-based systems and a racial equity lens for budget allocations and decisions. Racial equity work continues to be demonstrated in the Superintendent’s Recommended 2022 Budget in five distinct areas: 2022 department budget goals; neighborhood park capital improvement and rehabilitation funding; regional park capital improvement funding; recreation center funding; and 2022 budget adjustments.

Read more about how the 2022 Budget supports the MPRB’s strategic long-term planning; financial and services challenges impacting the MPRB; and department initiatives and changes at minneapolisparks.org/budget.

Also note: the draft update to Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Land Policy opens for public comment. The updated document guides policies and procedures for Minneapolis park land; 60-day comment period closes January 27. Visit minneapolisparks.org/planning.