North Market vaccination pop-up clinic

Anyone is welcome to get their COVID-19 vaccination at North Market. Everyone ages 5 and up in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster is welcome.

Pillsbury United Communities is pleased to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots free of charge at North Market on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m.-noon. To receive the vaccine, you must bring a photo ID, COVID-19 vaccination record card (required for a 2nd dose or booster), and an insurance card (if applicable). Anyone under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign consent forms.

So head on to the North Market Community Room, 4414 Humboldt Ave. N. You can park in the Webber Library lot or on the street.

Built with the community, for the community, North Market is a full-service grocery store, a center for wellness services and a community gathering place, all under one roof. North Market is the place to bring together what you eat with what you do to live your healthiest life. Good food at affordable prices, programs in nutrition, fitness and mindfulness, all in the company of your neighbors.