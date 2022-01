Hennepin County and the City of Minneapolis they have partnered with Minnesota Homeownership Center to create and administer the Hennepin Homeownership Preservation Program (HHPP). HHPP is promoting foreclosure prevention advising to Hennepin County homeowners, and limited financial assistance may be available under certain circumstances. Find out if you qualify. Application to the program can be made at HennepinHPP.com or call 651-236-8952.