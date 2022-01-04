Celebrating Winter Solstice

This article was written by Jessica Buchholz

It was a beautiful, crisp, and clear night for Creekview Recreation Center and Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association’s Winter Solstice Event on December 18.

Luminaries designed by the students at Jenny Lind Elementary School lit the path along Shingle Creek and across the bridge from Creekview Park where families, friends and couples could take a stroll, while DJ Lance played the perfect holiday music to set the mood.

There were fire pits outside where kids and adults were warming up, and roasting marshmallows for s’mores that were provided by event hosts. It was a well-attended event where neighbors could mingle, meet new neighbors, and learn about their community. It was open to the public and showcased many of the things that North Minneapolis has to offer.

Through the doors inside the recreation center the Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association was providing hot apple cider to help everyone warm up after their walk along the creek.

Local vendors were showing off their many talents and selling their handmade goods. The Koch Cabin Candle Co was selling their 100 percent soy candles in a variety of scents and sizes so you could be sure to find something you like. The aromas ranged from Merlot to Bergamot to Italian Leather. They also had adorable little reindeer ornaments made out of clothespins. You could have found your own Rudolf or Prancer or even Blitzen.

Willy’s Branches of Minnesota had amazing hand carved branches and avocado pits that he turns into unique little bearded faces, each one with its own expression and personality. They are turned into magnets, ornaments, wine stops, and fun little guys that will sit on your shelf to keep you company. You might even find one painted to match your favorite sports team.

Adorn by Kella who also runs the Dream Shop (located at 3701 North Fremont Ave) had any winter accessory in bright and neutral colors to match your style. She also had earrings, necklaces, and bracelets you can show off in warmer climates as well. Check out her shop if you didn’t get a chance to pick anything up at the event.

And of course a craft fair is never complete without some vivid and eye catching art. Acrylics by Jessica had hand painted scenes from all over the Twin Cities and beyond, many of which you would probably recognize. She had her art on magnets, cups, playing cards, notebooks and more. She used bright colors and her unique flare to bring everyday scenes to life.

The Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association and The Creekview Recreation Center would like to express their gratitude and thanks to everyone who came out and participated. We are hoping to grow this event each year and want it to be a staple event in North Minneapolis each year that the community looks forward to and draw in people from all over the Twin Cities.

If you would like to be a part of this event in the future, either as a nonprofit, a local vendor or any other way you think you could add value to the Northside Community, email mpls.scna@gmail.com. You can check out shinglecreekmpls.org and sign up for our newsletter or look us up on Facebook and follow both Shingle Creek Neighborhood Association or Creekview Recreation Center to keep up with other events we have going on.