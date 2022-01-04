Addressing Racial Equity through renewable energy

This article was written by Kristel Porter

We are living in a very interesting time. Many of us understand that we need to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels. The harsh reality is that it’s difficult. It’s difficult because it is expensive.

I’ve had so many conversations with folks about this issue. “If we could create a pot that everyone in our community threw a dollar in, from every paycheck, then we could start to retrofit rooftops in our community with solar, or update our dilapidated properties to be more energy efficient one property at a time.”

Sounds easy right? Yep it’s basically that simple. We are living in a time where we can access each other easier than ever before. With the click of a button we can donate to certain causes that we care about.

Right now, we are asking you to donate to the Solstar project which provides solar installations for low income households in North Minneapolis. Together we can start to transition our communities off of fossil fuels. We cannot wait for our government to “get it” or to care about our future. We all must begin to take action now. Right now the fossil fuel industry receives four times the subsidies than that of renewables. That is why we need to work together as a community to show our government and these corporations who are polluting our air, soil and waterways that we don’t want their product anymore.

Donate to MN Renewable Now today so we can continue to do the work that our government is dragging its feet on. Visit mnrenewablenow.org/solstar.