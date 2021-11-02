Webber Library has expanded open hours

The library is open! Webber Park Library started extended hours on October 24. The new days and hours are: Monday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday noon-8 p.m.; Wednesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday noon-8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed on Sunday.

In addition to expanded hours, Webber Library has begun in-person K-12 Homework Help tutoring – it’s now offered Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Webber Library won’t resume in-person storytime at this time, but they do have play kits available to use in the library, and “Storytime at Home” book bundles that families can borrow to have your own storytime fun at home!