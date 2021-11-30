Spending local this holiday season

A quilt of our neighborhood by Angi from NoMi Quilts.

This article was written by Amanda Dobbs

No need to worry about supply chain issues when the perfect gift for everyone in your life can be found right here in the Camden neighborhoods of the Northside. We have bustling small businesses that are happy to serve you this season. The following are only a few examples of the many choices you’ll have to make the season bright for local entrepreneurs.

Making holiday meals complete with tasty treats

Need a place to gather? Tori 44 is available for private event bookings. E gift cards are also available. Give the gift of Bali Bali to someone who has never tried it! Stop by 2203 44th Ave.

Dancing Bear Chocolate has dessert covered. A chocolate monthly subscription or a gelato monthly subscription makes life a lot sweeter. They also offer handmade truffles, peanut brittle, chocolate peppermint bark, and other holiday favorites. 4367 Thomas Ave N.

Holiday dinners aren't complete without the right seasoning. Lucius Johnson's got everything you need to spice it right. Great gifts for your favorite cook are at LuciusShakeDownRubs.com.

Contact entrepreneur Jayda Pounds on Facebook, she offers Cocoa Bombs seasonally. They are hot chocolate encased in a chocolate shell. They create a fun experience and make a whimsical gift! Get a few to prepare for pre-holiday chocolate cravings!

Have you tried Great American Pizza from Camden Mart at 4151 Fremont? Tired of wrapping gifts, too tired to cook? Grab some pizza and purchase some gift certificates.

Services to pamper yourself or someone you love

● Feeling stressed and looking for some balance? The Yoga Room has e-gift certificates available. Find them on Facebook, stop by 4153 Thomas Ave or visit Northsidecenter.net.

● Are friends and family called to art? Contact Kenneth Caldwell at 612-483-3343 to schedule a private painting class this holiday season. CaldtoArtPaintTime.com.

● Have someone else do the dirty work! Pet Yard Pick-Up offers gift cards. PetYardPickUp.com.

● A donation to fitness coach Valerie Fleurantin will assist her in continuing to offer free and donation-based classes. She also has some merch available, call her at 612-558-8998.

● Need an updated photo for grandma? Kathy Schumann Photography schedules sessions as well as offers gift cards. Check out her website KathySchumann.com or call 612-710-0517.

● Who doesn’t need a massage?!? A Doorway Massage offers gift certificates, treat yourself too! Call 612-619-0881 Located at 2206 44th Ave.

Find that perfect gift!

● Adorn By Kella offers gorgeous jewelry and accessories to keep you looking cool and feeling cozy and warm. Visit her on FB or Etsy.com/Shop/AdornByKella.

● The Bow Tie Billionaire offers luxury grooming products. This brand “represents a lifestyle, the excellence that you have within you and that you portray to the world.” Find out more and shop for his products at BowTieBillionaire.Com.

● NoMi Quilts creates traditional quilts with a distinctly unique style. Visit NomiQuilts.com to see some breathtaking fiber art, shop for gifts, and inquire about custom quilts.

● Newly opened Hot Comics carries new and vintage toys, apparel, comics, and collectables. Any questions about what is available? They are located at 4400 Osseo Rd or call 763-593-1223.

● Don’t forget to make multiple stops at our local gift shop, The Dream Shop while shopping this holiday season. The specially curated inventory changes often, everything you see when you enter this lovely shop is locally made or created by BIPOC community members. Recently, the shelves were stocked with gifts such as wooden bookmarks and jewelry, stunning tie-dyed apparel and stylish clothing, journals, artwork, hand dipped incense and many other interesting items. Stop by 3701 Fremont Ave N to see for yourself!

● Head over to 2706 Lowry Ave N to Tootie’s on Lowry for their annual Pop-Up Holiday Market events on Dec. 11 and Dec 18. from noon-4 p.m. Join local artisans as they share their crafts with you, stay for lunch too! Want to see the menu? Visit Tootiesonlowry.com.

And check out our advertisers in this issue of Camden News for more shopping ideas and gift cards.