Park rec centers back to pre-pandemic services and hours

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) continues to transition its recreation centers to pre-COVID-19 services and hours of operation. All MPRB rec centers are currently offering scheduled registered and ActivePass programs Monday-Saturday. Search all available activities at minneapolisparks.org/register.
Recreation centers began offering general public hours Nov. 29, with the following phased approach:
Monday, Nov. 29-Sunday, Dec. 19
• All recreation centers open Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m.
• Drop-in recreation opportunities available during those public open hours.
• Recreation centers open outside of public open hours and Saturdays and Sundays only for pre-registered and ActivePass programs.
• Youth sports games begin at various sites with spectators allowed.
Monday, Dec. 20-Tuesday, Dec. 30
(Minneapolis Public Schools Winter Break)
• All recreation centers open on School Release Days, Monday-Friday, noon-7 p.m.
• Drop-in recreation opportunities available during those public open hours.
Note: all recreation centers will be closed and programming cancelled Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Monday, January 3, 2022, and onward
• All recreation centers open Monday-Friday, 3-9 p.m.
• All recreation centers open Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.
• Drop-in recreation opportunities will be available during those public open hours.
During all phases of reopening, masks will be required for all recreation center visitors, including instructors and sport spectators.
Note: Webber Park ice rink is expected to open later in December; date to be determined. Check minneapolisparks.org/activities__events/winter_activities/ice_rinks/ for info.