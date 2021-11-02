The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reminds Minnesotans that annual Cold Weather Rule protections started on October 1.

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule protects people from having their heat shut off between October 1 to April 30. All electric and natural gas companies are required to offer this protection.

Under the Cold Weather Rule, customers who have a combined household income at or below 50 percent of the state median income are not required to pay more than 10 percent of their household income toward current and past heating bills. Additionally, all Minnesota residents who struggle to pay heating bills may be able to arrange a Cold Weather Rule payment plan and should contact their service provider for assistance.

To prevent heating disconnection or to reconnect service under the Cold Weather Rule, customers should first contact their utility to establish and maintain, or change, a monthly payment plan.

The Cold Weather Rule does not apply to delivered fuels such as fuel oil, propane or wood. While a state law requires that propane distributors offer all customers a budget plan, Minnesotans who use these fuels are encouraged to contact the companies serving them to discuss payment options.

The Cold Weather Rule is administered by the Commission. The Commission’s Consumer Affairs Office is here to assist Minnesota residents keep the heat on. More info: consumer.puc@state.mn.us,or Consumer Affairs Office at 651-296-0406 or 800-657-3782.