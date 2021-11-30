Buddhist temple building a stupa

Minnesota Buddhist Vihara, at 3401 N 4th St., is a Buddhist temple in the Theravada Tradition, established with a noble intention to provide spiritual and religious services to the Twin Cities community.

They are currently in the process of building a stupa. The construction is wrapping up for this season (cement work and freezing temperatures don’t always mix). There is 15 feet of height remaining to be added to the structure. They will resume construction in the spring. The completion date is estimated to be in early summer. Pictured is the progress they have made so far (photo by Dan Lynch).

They invite folks to meditate, attend their special events or simply visit the temple. Public hours are 6-8 p.m. on Fridays and 8-9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Find info at mnbv.org/.