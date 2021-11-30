Be eco-friendly this holiday season

The following are eco-friendly ideas from consumer experts at TopCashback.com.

• Get crafty! Before throwing out those plastic/glass bottles or shipping boxes from your holiday shopping, see if you have another use for them. Repurpose these items as vases, pencil holders, storage bins or even a new playhouse for your kids. You can even organize a DIY Secret Santa with your friends where all items are repurposed with a small budget for craft supplies. Embrace your creativity and help the environment at the same time.

• Get thrifty! Looking for an ugly Christmas sweater for your office party? Or perhaps a pair of snow pants to go sledding with your family? Try shopping at your local thrift store. Make sure to check for any tears or stains on the items before you buy them. Always hold onto your “maybe” items since someone may pick them up while you’re shopping elsewhere in the store. And don’t forget, thrift stores offer more than clothes. You can score holiday gifts that are “like new” for your family and friends such as toys, movies, books or even glassware sets and electronics.

• Get sparky! When decorating this holiday season, invest in LED string lights. LED bulbs offer the brightest light for the least amount of money. This will ensure that your energy bill doesn’t skyrocket. And if you’re traveling, unplug all your appliances before you go, or opt to use a power strip. You can cut the electricity with the flip of a switch and it is convenient to shut off for hard-to-reach places.