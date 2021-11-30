A successful year in the neighborhood

This article was written by Em Matson

The Webber-Camden Neighborhood Organization (WCNO) has had a busy year, filled with new energy and plenty of programs. Youth were an especially big focus for our organization this year, as we found it important to provide safe spaces to have fun, as well as opportunities for them to share their voices as part of the community.

The Northside Youth Crew began this year, connecting neighbors in Webber-Camden who needed assistance taking care of their lawns, shoveling their walks and driveways, and other outdoor maintenance with youth in our community who wanted to help.

In partnership with the Office of Violence Prevention and other neighborhood organizations, youth spent time this summer discussing what safety meant to them. They held roundtables, surveyed community members and created art. The “Kids Just Wanna Play, Put the Guns Away” yard signs, stickers and other swag came out of this youth collaboration as a way to spread the messaging they discussed.

The 3-on-3 Northside Youth Basketball tournaments were a huge hit with some of the older teens and youth in the neighborhood. These events were made possible by amazing support from sponsors and volunteers. Young community members joined together regularly to shoot hoops at Webber Park, enjoying pizza, a cash prize, and each other’s company.

The WCNO also hosted the first Northside Annual BBQ in partnership with local community organizations and organizers. Families enjoyed food provided by the Camden Lions, snacks and refreshments, a bouncy castle, face painting and games galore. It gave us a chance to connect face to face with community members after a long year of isolation. Similarly, this fall we were a partner in the Northside Fall Festival, and met up with costumed families to provide resources, snow gear, and a trunk or treat.

One program we have coming up before the end of the year is a forum with businesses in the Webber-Camden area, featuring financial and other resources for businesses as well as speakers from the Neighborhood Development Center. Events like that, along with grants such as the Great Streets Facade Grant, which awards up to $7,500 for businesses in the neighborhood, allows us to connect with the businesses in our community. While this is just a snapshot of what the community and organization has been able to achieve together, we are excited for the coming years. We are working hard to develop programming around cultural connection, housing support, and of course, more youth work.